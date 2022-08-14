Dolphins 2023 Salary cap after all our moves

DOLFANMIKE said:

"Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier went on a spending spree this offseason, signing guys like Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill to rather large contracts with the hopes of building a contender in the near future.



A number of the signings the Dolphins made will have larger cap hits down the road which would lead many to believe that Miami doesn't have the best salary cap situation going forward. However, according to Pro Football Focus, the team from South Florida has the seventh-best salary cap forecast for the next three seasons.

I think Grier has done a very good job overall in terms of cap management and contracts. Some ppl don't give a rat's behind about looking at future cap implications. Some only look at a narrow context of one year. Any GM would be negligent if he approached it that way.On the surface, or at first glance, one might think we are in a bad situation, but we are actually in a pretty good position with options such as contract "outs", several first contract players, an almost guaranteed to significantly rise salary cap, etc.I see posts imploring the FO to spend every dime this year and to hell with the future or any rollover. That seems short sighted. In this specific area, Grier/McD know what they are doing, IMO.