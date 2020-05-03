Dolphins 5th Year Options-Last 5 Picks

Obviously this is only for Miami 1st rd picks since 2013.



2013-Dion Jordan (#3)- Voided

2014-Ju’Waun James (#19)- Picked up

2015-DeVante Parker (#14)- Picked up

2016-Laremy Tunsil (#13)- Picked up

2017-Charles Harris (#22)- Declined



Just thought this was interesting with the 5th year option deadline this week. Can’t really getting anything from this except none of these players were good enough for Miami to lock them up with an extension before their 5th year option came up.



Hopefully at least 2 of Miami’s 1st rd picks get their 5th year options picked up by Miami.