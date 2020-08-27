Dolphins Activate Xavien Howard, Sign Avery Moss Miami also waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated cornerbackoff the reserve/COVID-19* and active/physically unable to perform lists. The team also signed defensive endand waived cornerbackand centerwas waived by the Dolphins on July 26, 2020 and originally joined the team on Sept. 1, 2019, after he was awarded off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Moss played in 11 games with eight starts last year. He totaled 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Aug. 3, 2020. He spent part of the 2019 season on Indianapolis' practice squad and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Nelson also was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the second round of the 2019 XFL Draft.