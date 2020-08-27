Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Dolphins Activate Xavien Howard, Sign Avery Moss
Miami also waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley.
www.miamidolphins.com
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated cornerback Xavien Howard off the reserve/COVID-19* and active/physically unable to perform lists. The team also signed defensive end Avery Moss and waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley.
Moss was waived by the Dolphins on July 26, 2020 and originally joined the team on Sept. 1, 2019, after he was awarded off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Moss played in 11 games with eight starts last year. He totaled 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.
Nelson Jr. was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Aug. 3, 2020. He spent part of the 2019 season on Indianapolis' practice squad and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Nelson also was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the second round of the 2019 XFL Draft.