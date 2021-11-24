 Dolphins add Will Parks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins add Will Parks

Travis34

Travis34

Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Makes sense with all the db injuries we’ve had. If we sign him from another teams practice squad I think he has to be on the 53 now?

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins sign Will Parks off 49ers practice squad

The Dolphins have made a move to add depth in their secondary. Miami announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Will Parks off of San Francisco’s practice squad. Parks hasn’t …
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Yessur...to the 53 with him.
 
