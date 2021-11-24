Dolphins add Will Parks

Travis34
Makes sense with all the db injuries we’ve had. If we sign him from another teams practice squad I think he has to be on the 53 now?
Dolphins sign Will Parks off 49ers practice squad
The Dolphins have made a move to add depth in their secondary. Miami announced on Tuesday that the club has signed safety Will Parks off of San Francisco’s practice squad. Parks hasn’t …
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com