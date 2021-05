Dolphins All Pros Last 10 Years

Just a look back at Miami players that made all pro last 10 years:



1ST TEAM

2ND TEAM



2010: Jake Long T, Cameron Wake OLB

2011: None

2012: Cameron Wake DE

2013: Brandon Fields P

2014: Cameron Wake DE, Brent Grimes CB

2015: None

2016: Cameron Wake DE, Ndamukong Suh, DT

2017: None

*2018: Xavien Howard CB

#2019: Minkah Fitzpatrick FS

2020: Jason Sanders K, Xavien Howard CB, Jakeem Grant PR



*Byron Jones was also on 2nd team all pro but for Dallas obviously.

#Played majority of season for PIT.



lol Hopefully Waddle can start being the offensive skill player that Miami hasn't had in a long long time make these all pro lists.