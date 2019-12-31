Dolphins already working adding to the 90 man roster

Danny
Andy Jones WR, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins signed WR Andy Jones, LB Jake Carlock, LB Terrill Hanks, TE Chris Myarick, OT Chidi Okeke, DT Durval Queiroz Neto, WR T.J. Rahming and WR Terry Wright to reserve/future contracts.
The Dolphins are promoting their practice squad to the 90-man roster for the offseason. Despite a better-than-expected 2019, the Dolphins still have one of the league's thinnest rosters. It's a good place to be if you are a fringe NFLer.