Dolphins already working adding to the 90 man roster

Some info on the 90 player rosterA few notes:The 90-man roster will include active, inactive, practice-squad, exempt and reserve-list players. It also will house unsigned draft choices and franchise free agents, per Aiello.The NFL announced that the first roster cutdown deadline , from 90 to 75 players, is set for the third week of preseason games.Not a surprise, but only the 51 highest-paid players count toward the salary cap, The Associated Press confirmed Monday.What it means is that an additional 320 players have a chance to impress a coaching staff between Tuesday and late August. Considering the number of contributors and -- in some cases -- stars that emerged on the NFL landscape through unorthodox channels, it's a positive development for under-the-radar types -- and the fans.