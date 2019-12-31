Dolphins already working adding to the 90 man roster

  • Andy Jones WR, Miami Dolphins


    Dolphins signed WR Andy Jones, LB Jake Carlock, LB Terrill Hanks, TE Chris Myarick, OT Chidi Okeke, DT Durval Queiroz Neto, WR T.J. Rahming and WR Terry Wright to reserve/future contracts.

    The Dolphins are promoting their practice squad to the 90-man roster for the offseason. Despite a better-than-expected 2019, the Dolphins still have one of the league's thinnest rosters. It's a good place to be if you are a fringe NFLer.

 
Not sure but I don't think so. I believe they don't count against the 90
 
Some info on the 90 player roster
A few notes:

â¢ The 90-man roster will include active, inactive, practice-squad, exempt and reserve-list players. It also will house unsigned draft choices and franchise free agents, per Aiello.

â¢ The NFL announced that the first roster cutdown deadline, from 90 to 75 players, is set for the third week of preseason games.

â¢ Not a surprise, but only the 51 highest-paid players count toward the salary cap, The Associated Press confirmed Monday.

What it means is that an additional 320 players have a chance to impress a coaching staff between Tuesday and late August. Considering the number of contributors and -- in some cases -- stars that emerged on the NFL landscape through unorthodox channels, it's a positive development for under-the-radar types -- and the fans.
 
