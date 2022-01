Well, it's not exactly new information. Outside of Jerry Jones and the late Al Davis how many owners have a true passion for football? Even the owners that interject themselves in the day-to-day operations of their team haven't been widely successful in the salary cap era. Jones hasn't won diddly poo without Jimmy Johnson and Al Davis hadn't won a super bowl since 1983. The biggest factor is luck. Lucky enough to hire the right GM or lucky enough to hire the right Coach.