Dolphins and Bengals have competing offers on Armstead according to Miami Dolphins news

According to Miami Dolphins News
BREAKING: Source: The Bengals have offered Saints LT Terron Armstead a contract. Armstead is currently mulling offers from the Bengals and Dolphins. Expect a decision in the next 24 hours.

Personally I’d prefer Collins over Armstead due to cost and injury history, but I’d be happy with either.
 
I'm sorry but who is "Miami Dolphins News"
Another random Twitter dipshit? Haven't you guys had enough of that?
 
But I read on Finheaven the Dolphins aren't involved in anything relating to Offensive Tackles.
 
