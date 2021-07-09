 Dolphins announce new analyst for preseason TV broadcasts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins announce new analyst for preseason TV broadcasts

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,693
Reaction score
2,398
Age
32
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
www.miamidolphins.com

RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team

Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He’ll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the s
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He'll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.
Click to expand...

Steve Goldstein replaces senile old bat Dick Stockton who has mispronounced and misidentified Dolphins players during preseason broadcasts for the past several years.

Now if they'll only get rid of Jimmy Cefalo on the radio!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom