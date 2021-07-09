Dolphins announce new analyst for preseason TV broadcasts

Adam First
RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team
Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He’ll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the s
Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He'll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.
Steve Goldstein replaces senile old bat Dick Stockton who has mispronounced and misidentified Dolphins players during preseason broadcasts for the past several years.
Now if they'll only get rid of Jimmy Cefalo on the radio!