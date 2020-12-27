 Dolphins are currently #5 seed as of Sunday 4PM games!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins are currently #5 seed as of Sunday 4PM games!!

kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
Club Member
Joined
Sep 19, 2006
Messages
2,880
Reaction score
895
Age
48
So say we lose to Buffalo and Browns lose to Pitt. Do we get it in?
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
897
Reaction score
796
I personally can give a f*** less who we play in the playoffs, I ain't scared of any of them. And I guarantee that Brian Flores will have our team with that same mentality. Regardless so far this has been a pretty good weekend for the Miami dolphins, and I don't care to hear about any negative spins.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
3,868
Reaction score
3,716
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
4th right now. Here's the megathread, as you must have missed it:

The Texans current pick

http://www.tankathon.com/nfl Wow, that one win jumped them a bunch of spots. 3-4-5 you have three teams that are going to play each other a bunch, so there may not be a lot of movement there. Hopefully we stomp the Chargers, but that still keeps them picking ahead of Houston. Fortunately New...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,051
Reaction score
1,825
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I think it doesn't matter who we'd play in the playoffs, all those games will be tough.
But man, what a day for things to bounce our way.
(Oh, and shhhh...Houston lost)
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,051
Reaction score
1,825
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Joe Dolfan said:
4th right now. Here's the megathread, as you must have missed it:

The Texans current pick

http://www.tankathon.com/nfl Wow, that one win jumped them a bunch of spots. 3-4-5 you have three teams that are going to play each other a bunch, so there may not be a lot of movement there. Hopefully we stomp the Chargers, but that still keeps them picking ahead of Houston. Fortunately New...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
Click to expand...
I think he was talking about playoff seeding, not draft spot.
 
Padfoot

Padfoot

Edema Ruh
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 16, 2005
Messages
6,429
Reaction score
1,665
Looks like the Phins make the playoffs (regardless of the result against the Bills) if the Ravens, Browns, OR Colts lose in week 17.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom