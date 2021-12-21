Dolphins are FUN AF Right Now!

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 2,110
- Reaction score
- 2,149
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
Finally, one of my threads that doesnt suck
Which part? The thread sucking or the dolphins being exciting?debatable
You know what they say about laughing at your own jokes?Finally, one of my threads that doesnt suck
I do that all the time. I think I'm hilarious.You know what they say about laughing at your own jokes?
Your last two posts topics were odd, this atleast is understandable but goofy.Finally, one of my threads that doesnt suck