Dolphins are FUN AF Right Now!

DolfanISS

If we don’t get 49ers over Titans or Bills over Patriots things are very bleak even if we win out.
 
Not exactly fun. Losing at HT to the Jests is never comical.
Losing to the Jags is beyond funny. I'm enjoying the 2nd half of this season though. Its been a booster shot.
 
ChitownPhins28

Wins are fun. 6 in a row is fun. Duke Johnson is fun. DVP is fun, Waddle is fun, Tua is (mostly) fun.
Anyway, being a Dolphins fan has brightened my skies for a few weeks.

Ultimately, 2022 looks promising and that's very fun.
 
I wouldn’t say we are “FUN AF”. Winning is fun, but this team is not exciting and we win in the most boring way.

If we keep winning close games and make the playoffs I’ll be willing to bump them up but “FUN AF” still might be a stretch.
 
certain things are definitely fun.

christian wilkins is fun.

tua clicking is fun.

waddle is fun.

jevon holland is fun.

jaelan phillips is fun.

xavien howard is fun.

DVP is fun.

Gesicki is fun.

Lots of all of the above on Sundays, plus winning, is, indeed, fun.
 
