Dolphins are signing former #Lions TE Michael Roberts

Miami signing






#Dolphins are signing former #Lions TE Michael Roberts, source says. Roberts had four workouts the past week and more on the docket but will sign with Miami. Missed last season with a shoulder injury that nixed a trade to the #Patriots. Healthy now. 3 TDs in 2018 and can block.
 
Not that Miami was going to draft a TE (At least, I think Miami had no intention of drafting a TE).

If I remember right he actually is a good blocker, with some receiving skills...If true, and he's healthy, good signing behind Gesicki.

Gesicki is closing on maybe becoming a star TE, but his lack of blocking makes Miami's offense somewhat predictable.
 
more on the signing: Dolphins signing MR

"Roberts was a Lions fourth-round pick in 2017 and caught 13 passes for 146 yards over his first two seasons. Three of those catches were touchdowns in 2018 and that may have helped catch the eye of the Patriots, who traded a conditional 2020 seventh-rounder to the Lions for him in June. "
 
