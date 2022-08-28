Dolphins are signing Trey Flowers

mrbunglez
Good question. Maybe scarlett?Who does he bump? Or is he just temporary until AVG heals up?
Could have been held up by contract parameters.Odd they'd sign him this late, without him having any kind of camp. They could have signed him last week, to get him into camp and start seeing his conditioning and how he can acclimate to the system.
I realize he knows what Boyer runs, but there could be an adjustment period?
Hard to say. The contract details will be interesting. Big guarantee = longer term. Incentive based = we'll see, options open.Who does he bump? Or is he just temporary until AVG heals up?