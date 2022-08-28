 Dolphins are signing Trey Flowers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins are signing Trey Flowers

dolfan91

dolfan91

Odd they'd sign him this late, without him having any kind of camp. They could have signed him last week, to get him into camp and start seeing his conditioning and how he can acclimate to the system.

I realize he knows what Boyer runs, but there could be an adjustment period?
 
andyahs

andyahs

dolfan91 said:
Odd they'd sign him this late, without him having any kind of camp. They could have signed him last week, to get him into camp and start seeing his conditioning and how he can acclimate to the system.

I realize he knows what Boyer runs, but there could be an adjustment period?
Could have been held up by contract parameters.
 
M

Marino2.0

Probably takes Gustin’s spot or Scarlett’s—maybe both. We have a ton of talent on the edges.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

dolfan91 said:
Odd they'd sign him this late, without him having any kind of camp. They could have signed him last week, to get him into camp and start seeing his conditioning and how he can acclimate to the system.

I realize he knows what Boyer runs, but there could be an adjustment period?
Veteran guy doesn’t need camp to kick ass.
 
1

1972forever

I was happy with some of the younger players but signing him after the final preseason games seems to imply they aren’t as happy with the young edge players as I am. Oh well.
 
