Dolphins at Bucs, TNF week 1....

I def do not want to play Tampa week 1. Much prefer to play teams where the offenses haven't had time to gel yet like ours. I like our D in those situations.



If we play any juggernaut offense (Bucs, Bills, Ravens, Titans) early in the season, those are likely games we lose if we play a shootout. Rather we play some of these guys later to give Tua some time to get acclimated in there. My guess is we start the season relying VERY heavily on ball control and good defense. Hopefully we can evolve by December into a more opportunistic offense.