 Dolphins at Bucs, TNF week 1.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins at Bucs, TNF week 1....

THE OG CANEPHINS

THE OG CANEPHINS

formally known as CANEPHINS
Joined
Sep 3, 2001
Messages
1,876
Reaction score
305
Age
49
Location
Savannah, GA
The more I think about it, why not?

Brady vs his nemesis team.

Super Bowl champs vs the team that comes into the season with the most positive momentum talk.

Tua getting his year 2 coming out party with all his new toys vs a vaunted defense.

Word is the Bills vs Tampa might be week 24 and that Tampa won't open vs the Cowboys either.

It just makes perfect sense.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
896
Reaction score
787
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
There are match-ups that make better sense for the NFL.
Buccs - Bills and Bucs - Cowboys would be better match-ups for the national stage

Ill bet that we play the Bills or Pats away in the snow week 18... find out tomorrow.
 
THE OG CANEPHINS

THE OG CANEPHINS

formally known as CANEPHINS
Joined
Sep 3, 2001
Messages
1,876
Reaction score
305
Age
49
Location
Savannah, GA
biggrouper said:
There are match-ups that make better sense for the NFL.
Buccs - Bills and Bucs - Cowboys would be better match-ups for the national stage

Ill bet that we play the Bills or Pats away in the snow week 18... find out tomorrow.
Click to expand...
According to this the Bills will play the Bucs 12/12 at 4:25.


Lots of talk that the Cowboys won't be in that opener either.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 24, 2005
Messages
896
Reaction score
787
Age
46
Location
Nassau, Bahamas
THE OG CANEPHINS said:
According to this the Bills will play the Bucs 12/12 at 4:25.


Lots of talk that the Cowboys won't be in that opener either.
Click to expand...

All talk until its confirmed. Its just my opinion that Bucs vs Dolphins doesn't have the national appeal that the match-ups you originally mentioned would have.
As a fan I want to see us play them week one. It would be great for the fins but while our "perception" nationally might be on the rise its not prime time yet...
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,250
Reaction score
1,991
Location
Los Angeles, CA
I def do not want to play Tampa week 1. Much prefer to play teams where the offenses haven't had time to gel yet like ours. I like our D in those situations.

If we play any juggernaut offense (Bucs, Bills, Ravens, Titans) early in the season, those are likely games we lose if we play a shootout. Rather we play some of these guys later to give Tua some time to get acclimated in there. My guess is we start the season relying VERY heavily on ball control and good defense. Hopefully we can evolve by December into a more opportunistic offense.
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

Rookie
Joined
Nov 18, 2008
Messages
898
Reaction score
479
We're Tom Brady's nemesis? He's 23-12 vs Miami. Just because we're a little better vs him than the Bills and Jets doesn't really say much. Not exactly raising the bar much there.

vs Jets: 29-7
vs Bills: 32-3

God, I'm glad he's in the NFC now.

All teams vs Brady
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom