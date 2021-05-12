Dolphins at Bucs, TNF week 1....

THE OG CANEPHINS
The more I think about it, why not?
Brady vs his nemesis team.
Super Bowl champs vs the team that comes into the season with the most positive momentum talk.
Tua getting his year 2 coming out party with all his new toys vs a vaunted defense.
Word is the Bills vs Tampa might be week 24 and that Tampa won't open vs the Cowboys either.
It just makes perfect sense.
