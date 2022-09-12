 Dolphins Beat Patriots in Familiar Fashion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Beat Patriots in Familiar Fashion

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
465
Reaction score
1,181
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Beat Patriots in a Familiar Fashion - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2022 season with a victory. A victory that looked very much like every other victory the Dolphins have had the past two seasons. A suffocating Dolphins defense leading the way, and the Dolphins offense doing “just enough” to get by. New Head Coach New Wide Receivers...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom