Dolphins Beat Patriots in Familiar Fashion

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 465
- Reaction score
- 1,181
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins Beat Patriots in a Familiar Fashion - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins opened the 2022 season with a victory. A victory that looked very much like every other victory the Dolphins have had the past two seasons. A suffocating Dolphins defense leading the way, and the Dolphins offense doing “just enough” to get by. New Head Coach New Wide Receivers...
dolphinstalk.com