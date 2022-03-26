 Dolphins Beat Writer Omar Kelly moving to Steelers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Beat Writer Omar Kelly moving to Steelers

He has been a big topic of conversation around these parts forever and however, you feel about him his time is coming to an end with us. Also the many threads of talking about him.

I was just watching Big O and he was talking about how he will be covering Steelers next year and leaving Sun Sentenial. I feel many will be happy with this but wanted to share since kind of Dolphins news. If wrong place please move the thread.

Timestamped video of them talking about it. For those who need to hear it for themselves.

Me Personally....
The Office Party Hard GIF
 
“ I never trusted that ****roach Omar, I think he had my friend Angle Martineze killed”
F*** Omar
Tony Montana
 
Well with all the BS he was spouting about Flores, he might as well follow him.

Sometimes he felt more like Flores's lawyer than a Dolphin beat writer
 
