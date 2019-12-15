Dolphins' Brian Flores Fined $25K for 'Vociferous' Argument with Refs vs. Jets

A

Aceofclubs

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 27, 2011
Messages
182
Reaction score
131
Age
22
Location
California
The Dolphins coach was fined $25,000 this week for arguing with and getting up close and personal with referee Craig Wrolstad following a late-game pass interference review during the loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The argument occurred after a non-pass-interference call on a third-and-18 incomplete pass by Jets QB Sam Darnold was overturned upon booth review, giving New York a first-and-10 from Miami's 38-yard line with 43 seconds left. Down by two at the time, the Jets kicked a game-winning 44-yard field goal at the buzzer 40 seconds later.
Click to expand...
Article here: http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001088672/article/dolphins-coach-brian-flores-fined-25k-for-outburst
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
454
Reaction score
203
Ross should give him a $100,000 bonus for having the nuggets that Gase and Philbin lacked. Fighting for his team and letting the officials know it was a horses#!t call. Worst of all, initiated by the league, not the refs doing the game. Total gift to the Jits.
 
phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
7,130
Reaction score
992
Location
Fl
Suck up time by the NFL to make sure that they look good all the time. I watched so many games that were so inconsistent on the play calling. I would probably just pull my players if I was getting the shaft just to get the point across. I would bring pictures of the contested calls to the press conference to review with the press to visualize the frustration.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
32,059
Reaction score
34,088
Location
Kissimmee,FL
JRYCRL said:
Ross should give him a $100,000 bonus for having the nuggets that Gase and Philbin lacked. Fighting for his team and letting the officials know it was a horses#!t call. Worst of all, initiated by the league, not the refs doing the game. Total gift to the Jits.
Click to expand...
That's the funny things. The refs he was yelling at had nothing to do with it. The review boot in NY were the ones that stopped the game to review the play.
 
Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
34,155
Reaction score
9,338
Location
West Virginia
NY8123 said:
Flores fined 25K for telling the Ref to go **** himself but Pats not fined anything for illegal filming..........

Anyone wanna guess what I'd tell Goddell if I ran into him.............anyone?
Click to expand...
"Hey Rog, can I have my watch back? It's that uncomfortable hunk of metal lodged up your ..."



Close?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom