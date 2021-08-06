 Dolphins Bring in 4 CBS As X Hold-In Continues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Bring in 4 CBS As X Hold-In Continues

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Good. Maybe we stumble onto someone that can help us win. Then when a top shelf team has their CB1 go down we trade X.
 
Fin-Loco

I love how the entire impetus for him holding out was that he was too stupid to understand the contract he signed. That needs to become the Dolphins' problem.
 
E30M3

Fin-Loco said:
With Xavien Howard hold-in still lingering, Dolphins work out four cornerbacks - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is in the building, but he still wants out. And he’s still not practicing. At some point, the Dolphins need another body on the field at the position. Toward that end, the Dolphins brought four cornerbacks in for tryouts on Thursday. Via Armando Salguero of the...
Fin, that's a one sentence report from Mando then a whole diatribe by Florio on why Howard should be paid, haha.
 
Gsmack_42

So we have 4 coming in to compete with the 40 we already have. Must need to triple cover the 10 TE’s we have on the roster.
 
BigNastyFish

VERY biased take on the contract essentially labeling it a rip off!

Wasn't anything bad about making him the highest paid CB at the time!

Beyond that -- I don't recall anyone having a gun at his head to sign.
 
Dolphinator530

Fin-Loco said:
I love how the entire impetus for him holding out was that he was too stupid to understand the contract he signed. That needs to become the Dolphins' problem.
Yeah more like his agent needs to be investigated by the players association, and Grier doesn’t draft the contracts he negotiates terms but the language is by a lawyer. X is acting like the used the Chewbacca defense from south park and distracted him into signing a bad deal
 
Fin-Loco

BigNastyFish said:
VERY biased take on the contract essentially labeling it a rip off!

Wasn't anything bad about making him the highest paid CB at the time!

Beyond that -- I don't recall anyone having a gun at his head to sign.
Exactly BNF. He and his team reviewed the contract then he signed the contract then he cashed the check. Now, it's not enough and the Phins were screwing him over. Ridiculous. He's an insolent piece of trash if he thinks he deserves one more penny. But, sure. I have an idea. Let's give him a one year contract worth $100 million. He just needs 4 INTs a game. Less than that, he loses money to where a performance akin to last years takes him to exactly what he's supposed to make.
 
