Dolphins Bring in 4 CBS As X Hold-In Continues

BigNastyFish said: VERY biased take on the contract essentially labeling it a rip off!



Wasn't anything bad about making him the highest paid CB at the time!



Beyond that -- I don't recall anyone having a gun at his head to sign. Click to expand...

Exactly BNF. He and his team reviewed the contract then he signed the contract then he cashed the check. Now, it's not enough and the Phins were screwing him over. Ridiculous. He's an insolent piece of trash if he thinks he deserves one more penny. But, sure. I have an idea. Let's give him a one year contract worth $100 million. He just needs 4 INTs a game. Less than that, he loses money to where a performance akin to last years takes him to exactly what he's supposed to make.