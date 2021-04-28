 Dolphins cant afford Luxury of early-round RBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins cant afford Luxury of early-round RBs

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,235
Reaction score
1,087
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
It shows that the Dolphins are Clearly Trailing many better AFC teams that are much better fits to take the good RBs.
Dolphins' holes are Way Too Big at key, expensive positions to even Think of taking a RB before round 6, IMO.
So, the Bills have the Luxury of taking Najee Harris because theyre more talented, already, than the Dolphins at the most important positions.

It's frustrating that the Dolphins are Always poorly-positioned to get the special talents of these drafts year after year.

It also seems that outside of QB last year, Dolphins biggest needs frequently align with the weakest positions of a particular year's draft.

Generalize much? Yes. This is one of my 'Grr' emotional posts.
Feelings are not facts. Im just 'feelin' this one after seeing yet another mock with our key AFC competitors taking the elite RBs.
Taking a RB at 18? Nope. Cant do it. Cant let opposing QB peel a grape while receivers run away from our DBs.
Cant let opposing RBs catch passes wide open cuz our LBs cant cover 'em.
Or
Cant let opposing team's pass-rushers embarrass our weakest OL guy and smash Tua.
We have Zero true free safeties on the roster, too.

It really seems that we currently have the Roster of a 5-win team, even though it's factually impossible. Is it impossible? Weve lost some big names and added some 'depth' guys.

The best way to Guarantee that Fuller and Parker and Williams get hurt again is to not severely bolster the WR room.
Murphy's Law always eats big in Miami.

Grr!

Had to get that out. I wish we could ever reach a point where 'finishing touches' like RBs were a smart choice.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,745
Reaction score
16,869
taking a running back late, or UDFA, that turns into a star, would be a nice change of pace.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,356
Reaction score
3,875
Location
Miami
Which were our biggest holes last year? Wr, RB, and LB
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,356
Reaction score
3,875
Location
Miami
ChitownPhins28 said:
The flipside is how seldom the best college RBs, taken early, positively affect their team's success.
Click to expand...
Great point but there is always the exception to the rule. We are not a WR and RB away from the superbowl but in reality those positions seem like they have the most sure fire talent this draft.

Regularly I would be asking us to draft the best edge rusher this early, but by chance this year's edge rushers seem lackluster.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,326
Reaction score
7,037
Location
Allentown, Pa
ChitownPhins28 said:
It shows that the Dolphins are Clearly Trailing many better AFC teams that are much better fits to take the good RBs.
Dolphins' holes are Way Too Big at key, expensive positions to even Think of taking a RB before round 6, IMO.
So, the Bills have the Luxury of taking Najee Harris because theyre more talented, already, than the Dolphins at the most important positions.

It's frustrating that the Dolphins are Always poorly-positioned to get the special talents of these drafts year after year.

It also seems that outside of QB last year, Dolphins biggest needs frequently align with the weakest positions of a particular year's draft.

Generalize much? Yes. This is one of my 'Grr' emotional posts.
Feelings are not facts. Im just 'feelin' this one after seeing yet another mock with our key AFC competitors taking the elite RBs.
Taking a RB at 18? Nope. Cant do it. Cant let opposing QB peel a grape while receivers run away from our DBs.
Cant let opposing RBs catch passes wide open cuz our LBs cant cover 'em.
Or
Cant let opposing team's pass-rushers embarrass our weakest OL guy and smash Tua.
We have Zero true free safeties on the roster, too.

It really seems that we currently have the Roster of a 5-win team, even though it's factually impossible. Is it impossible? Weve lost some big names and added some 'depth' guys.

The best way to Guarantee that Fuller and Parker and Williams get hurt again is to not severely bolster the WR room.
Murphy's Law always eats big in Miami.

Grr!

Had to get that out. I wish we could ever reach a point where 'finishing touches' like RBs were a smart choice.
Click to expand...

I liked your post before I read it. Your title alone is enough for me to know I was going to like it.

Then I read your post.

Even happier now that I pre-liked it.

This roster isn’t ready for the big RB investment. YouTube fans are.

Don’t doubt yourself regardless of the replies you get.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,356
Reaction score
3,875
Location
Miami
ChitownPhins28 said:
A better running back wouldve won us ZERO more games, period.
Click to expand...

I guarantee you Derrick Henry would have. But I know what you are going to say... No one is this draft is as good as Derrick Henry... Which is what you think but you don't know that.

Having an elite RB would have gotten us to the playoffs. Add an elite WR and we may have one a playoff game.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
4,242
Reaction score
6,441
Age
68
Location
Miami
ChitownPhins28 said:
It shows that the Dolphins are Clearly Trailing many better AFC teams that are much better fits to take the good RBs.
Dolphins' holes are Way Too Big at key, expensive positions to even Think of taking a RB before round 6, IMO.
So, the Bills have the Luxury of taking Najee Harris because theyre more talented, already, than the Dolphins at the most important positions.

It's frustrating that the Dolphins are Always poorly-positioned to get the special talents of these drafts year after year.

It also seems that outside of QB last year, Dolphins biggest needs frequently align with the weakest positions of a particular year's draft.

Generalize much? Yes. This is one of my 'Grr' emotional posts.
Feelings are not facts. Im just 'feelin' this one after seeing yet another mock with our key AFC competitors taking the elite RBs.
Taking a RB at 18? Nope. Cant do it. Cant let opposing QB peel a grape while receivers run away from our DBs.
Cant let opposing RBs catch passes wide open cuz our LBs cant cover 'em.
Or
Cant let opposing team's pass-rushers embarrass our weakest OL guy and smash Tua.
We have Zero true free safeties on the roster, too.

It really seems that we currently have the Roster of a 5-win team, even though it's factually impossible. Is it impossible? Weve lost some big names and added some 'depth' guys.

The best way to Guarantee that Fuller and Parker and Williams get hurt again is to not severely bolster the WR room.
Murphy's Law always eats big in Miami.

Grr!

Had to get that out. I wish we could ever reach a point where 'finishing touches' like RBs were a smart choice.
Click to expand...
That happens when you start a complete rebuild just two years ago. It is going to take the Dolphins at least two more good drafts to fill many of the holes still on the roster.

The better teams in the league have been building up their roster for the last 4 to 5 years. The Dolphins will get there eventually but it is going to take time and hopefully good drafts to get to where all Dolphin fans want this team to get to and that is the Super Bowl. .
 
R

RMLogic

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
464
Reaction score
455
Age
67
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Well drafting a starting RB in the 1st round last year would have been 100 times smarter than drafting a project nickel back CB that stunk and sat the bench most of the year. A Jonathan Taylor or Swift or JK or Akers would have gotten 1st downs on short yardage 3rd downs that Gaskin and Ahmad could never do.
How about drafting good players in the 1st round that can actually start and help your offense score points this year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom