Dolphins cant afford Luxury of early-round RBs

It shows that the Dolphins are Clearly Trailing many better AFC teams that are much better fits to take the good RBs.

Dolphins' holes are Way Too Big at key, expensive positions to even Think of taking a RB before round 6, IMO.

So, the Bills have the Luxury of taking Najee Harris because theyre more talented, already, than the Dolphins at the most important positions.



It's frustrating that the Dolphins are Always poorly-positioned to get the special talents of these drafts year after year.



It also seems that outside of QB last year, Dolphins biggest needs frequently align with the weakest positions of a particular year's draft.



Generalize much? Yes. This is one of my 'Grr' emotional posts.

Feelings are not facts. Im just 'feelin' this one after seeing yet another mock with our key AFC competitors taking the elite RBs.

Taking a RB at 18? Nope. Cant do it. Cant let opposing QB peel a grape while receivers run away from our DBs.

Cant let opposing RBs catch passes wide open cuz our LBs cant cover 'em.

Or

Cant let opposing team's pass-rushers embarrass our weakest OL guy and smash Tua.

We have Zero true free safeties on the roster, too.



It really seems that we currently have the Roster of a 5-win team, even though it's factually impossible. Is it impossible? Weve lost some big names and added some 'depth' guys.



The best way to Guarantee that Fuller and Parker and Williams get hurt again is to not severely bolster the WR room.

Murphy's Law always eats big in Miami.



Grr!



Had to get that out. I wish we could ever reach a point where 'finishing touches' like RBs were a smart choice.