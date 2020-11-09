Dolphins Cardinals Post Game Thread. VICTORY!

We have one of the most resilient, well coached teams in the league and it shows.

Normally, after a 3rd quarter like today's, I would have no faith in the fins finding their spine and pulling out a win. Today, however, I barely doubted for a second we'd pull it out, even with the horrid officiating.

Love this team. Nobody wants to play us.
 
I can only imagine how good this team will be once they get some top quality WR’s and a solid RB. The defense still needs to fill some holes but the QB position is secure for the future and Flores finally has solved the issues this organization has had at the head coach position for the past 20 years.
 
