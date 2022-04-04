DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 290
- Reaction score
- 716
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Weekly: Dolphins Changing Culture by Adding Veteran Players - Miami Dolphins
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the numerous veterans that have been added to the Dolphins roster this season and a culture change that is taking place on this roster with more veterans...
dolphinstalk.com