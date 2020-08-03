Dolphins claim cornerback

Fin Fan in Cali

Dolphins remove Jerome Baker from COVID-19 list; claim cornerback

The Miami Dolphins removed linebacker Jerome Baker off the COVID-19 reserve list and placed rookie tailback Malcolm Perry on it. The Dolphins also claimed cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off the waiver wire, adding the former Indianapolis Colts practice squad player.
Dolphins claim cornerback

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off the waiver wire, adding the former Southern Mississippi starter to its 80-player training camp roster.

Nelson, who recorded 202 tackles, (120 solo), five interceptions and forced one fumble in the 50 college games he played, spent past of last season on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being released last week.


