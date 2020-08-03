Dolphins claim cornerback

Dolphins remove Jerome Baker from COVID-19 list; claim cornerback The Miami Dolphins removed linebacker Jerome Baker off the COVID-19 reserve list and placed rookie tailback Malcolm Perry on it. The Dolphins also claimed cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. off the waiver wire, adding the former Indianapolis Colts practice squad player.

