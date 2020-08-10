Dolphins claim TE Nate Wieting

Danny

Danny

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Digital

Digital

Not a prospect of whom I was a fan. I wish him luck, but he will surprise quite a few people if he makes our roster ... including me.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

1972forever

They must not be happy with the TE position if they are so desperate to sign this guy. I just don’t see him as an NFL player but obviously they see something in him that they like enough to bring him in for a look.
 
H

hoops

This tape is largely poor and when you add in the fact iowa coaches up its tight ends at a collegiate level few can match leaves for little imagination when it comes to upside.

im usually a sucker for Iowa coached tight ends and off ball lbs and I think the athlete looks decent but that tapes just poor

but at the same time it’s a camp invite so you know...whatever
 
