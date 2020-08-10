Dolphins claim TE Nate Wieting

Finfan83nj
I'd say he was about half and half when it comes to blocking on that game. Not horrible and not great either.
Dude totally failing at some blocking assignments
Nate Wieting, Iowa, TE, 2020 Draft Scout, DraftScout.com/NFL Draft Scout2020 Draft Scout: Nate Wieting, Iowa Profile, From Prep to Pro, Since 2001draftscout.com
Looks like a willing blocker tho less than devastating with a few scattered whiffs...
Dude totally failing at some blocking assignments
He always had those wonky eyes lolLooks like a willing blocker tho less than devastating with a few scattered whiffs...
Tend to think former Iowa dude Matt Roth would put him on his ask repeatedly!
BTW anyone remember Matt???
swing and a missI'd have responded earlier, but this news had me wieting myself.