Finfan83nj
Mike Jones
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 11,233
- Reaction score
- 46,536
- Location
- New Jersey
"He's a players coach," said receiver River Cracraft, who played for the San Francisco 49ers last season, where McDaniel was the offensive coordinator. "He gets along with players and he acts like he's one of us in the sense that you can talk to him. He's never going to big-time you or push you aside. ... That's what he's doing with everybody here and that's why I love playing for Mike, because you know what you're going to get from him, just his honesty."
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clicks with players, creates 'different vibe'
Miami's new boss has kept things light but focused at practice, drawing raves from players as he tries to establish a winning foundation.
www.espn.com