Dolphins coaching staff selected to coach at Senior Bowl

JakeMcAwful

JakeMcAwful

Irish Dolphan
this will be so useful with the combine possibly cancelled. wonder why it fell to Miami, given Jim Nagy said we were 18th in the order for it. have to assume loads of teams cancelled for covid reasons, but this would be the most useful year to get close eyes on players
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Wow, we were way, way down the list but everybody was dropping out for some reason.

This is a really good thing.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
JakeMcAwful said:
this will be so useful with the combine possibly cancelled. wonder why it fell to Miami, given Jim Nagy said we were 18th in the order for it. have to assume loads of teams cancelled for covid reasons, but this would be the most useful year to get close eyes on players
I haven't heard anything from the NFL that would indicate cancellation of the combine.

Did I miss something?
 
