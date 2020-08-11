Dolphins Considering Quarantining a QB All Season

Fin-Loco
The NFL did increase the practice squad to 16 players this season. So with the 53 man active roster and a practice squad of 16, each team will have 69 players available during each week to possible be available for game days if the team is impacted by the virus or other injuries.Lets have the hockey style contingency.....each town you go to has some former college QB and maybe a kicker on call in case all of yours go down.
I'm really surprised the NFL hasn't expanded practice squads. Why not let teams keep 75 players on their roster? I'm sure smart GMs already have contingency plans but it would make life a whole lot easier if those players were already in town and had access to the coaches and facilities.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess the quarantined QB would be a 4th guy. If he was truly in quarantine all season I’m not sure how he would be involved in practices or anything. It would need to be a guy who was quarantined at home to not be in the same position as any of the QBs who got, or was exposed to, COVID.I guess Josh Blowsen Rosen would be the quarantined. Tua and RF would travel to the games and Blowsen Rosen would come in as backup if the starter gets Covid during the week?
I think it would be a guy on the practice squad and we’d probably lose. I think that will be the harsh reality of this season if the NFL doesn’t plan to postpone games. If a team has an outbreak (like teams in the MLB), they will be forced to either postpone the game or accept a loss. Will be interesting to see how the NFL handles everything.4th QB? Who would that be and what chance do they have of winning a game for us?
Rosen is the likely choice to quarantine. Which may actually increase his trade value. The less we see of Rosen the higher his trade value will be.