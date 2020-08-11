Dolphins Considering Quarantining a QB All Season

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tua isn’t the QB who is placed in quarantine. They aren’t in any hurry to start him and with him coming off major surgery and an offensive line that is likely to struggle most of the season, he might not even get on the field in 2020.

They could place him in quarantine to begin the season and have Rosen as the backup. If they decide later on in the season that they want to put him in to play, they will still have him available and by then the Dolphins will likely be out of the playoffs already and they won’t need to keep a QB in quarantine.