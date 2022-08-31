NY8123
The Fixer
Boyer "I've got my eye on you!""
Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer has eye for defensive back gems | Schad
MIAMI GARDENS — In the days leading up to the last NFL draft, Kader Kohou was a bit surprised by the interest of the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins, Josh Boyer.
Kohou was hoping to be drafted. But Kohou had played at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce and hadn't even played varsity high school football until his senior year.
Yet Boyer wanted Kohou to know he believed in his talent. And so Boyer stayed in contact with the cornerback, paving the way for him to sign as an undrafted free agent.
"He knows defensive backs," Kohou said in the locker room after Miami's final preseason game. "I think he loves everything about defensive back play. He loves to talk about it."
Kohou entered training camp as a long shot. Boyer didn't care. Everyone gets an equal shot at evaluation, which makes sense consider Boyer himself once coached at Division II Bryant and NAIA South Dakota Mines.