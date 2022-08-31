 Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer has eye for defensive back gems | Schad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer has eye for defensive back gems | Schad

Boyer "I've got my eye on you!"" 🤣 🤣 🤣


Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer has eye for defensive back gems | Schad​

MIAMI GARDENS — In the days leading up to the last NFL draft, Kader Kohou was a bit surprised by the interest of the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins, Josh Boyer.

Kohou was hoping to be drafted. But Kohou had played at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce and hadn't even played varsity high school football until his senior year.

Yet Boyer wanted Kohou to know he believed in his talent. And so Boyer stayed in contact with the cornerback, paving the way for him to sign as an undrafted free agent.

"He knows defensive backs," Kohou said in the locker room after Miami's final preseason game. "I think he loves everything about defensive back play. He loves to talk about it."

Kohou entered training camp as a long shot. Boyer didn't care. Everyone gets an equal shot at evaluation, which makes sense consider Boyer himself once coached at Division II Bryant and NAIA South Dakota Mines.
jimthefin said:
I think Boyer had a lot to do with some of the sleeper DB's that NE found when he was there.
If you're good at finding sleepers, DB'S is awesome. Kind of like pitching in baseball. Can never have enough quality.

Now, Miami needs someone who can find sleepers on the offensive line and pass rushers.
 
Last time we had a great DC was Bill Arnsparger........maybe we have one again
 
He may have been responsible for finding JC Jackson and Malcolm Butler too
I think we need to wait before we anoint him as a defensive guru; his defenses have given up a ton of yards the last couples of years. With credit given for the Lamar Jackson game this past year, elite QBs haven't had an issue moving the ball against him either.
 
While I agree the Dolphins under Boyer have done a good job developing Needham. So far they haven’t been able to get much from Iggy. Also the secondary has been much better when it has Jones lining up on the other side of Howard.

While I certainly hope the young CB’s they have on the roster now will hold up while Jones is out. I still can’t wait until Jones is healthy again and back in the lineup.
 
