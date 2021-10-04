Dolphin's current draft pick sits at #4

If our pick lands anywhere in the top 15, Grier and anybody that okay'd the Waddle trade should be removed.



I'm not sure the national narrative has caught on yet how bad a trade this was. It'll catch on soon when internal chatter within the organization begins to leak. People will want to save face. Flores and Tua will get a brunt of the heat. Grier will have to finally show the neck he's hidden in his turtle shell for the last 20 years. Jay Feely calling you out? That's very low.



Regardless of how the 49ers do, the extreme price we paid for a player like Waddle is an egregious misuse of resources. We clearly cannot utilize Waddle's skillset and even if we could was he worth 2 1's and a 3rd? These 1st round picks are an organization's top assets and we keep throwing them away. It was an all in move for a team more than one player away. Under Grier we continue to demonstrate tunnel vision.



We've had some truly horrendous trades in the last 20 years, so I can't say that this one is the worst one yet (which says a lot towards our mediocrity).



However, I do feel when you make that type of move you signal where you think this team is at. If you miss on that evaluation and show that in fact your team is much further behind, you've effectively signed your own termination papers. In any other line of business such careless risk management would get you fired.