 Dolphin's current draft pick sits at #4 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphin's current draft pick sits at #4

A

AvogadrosNumber

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 30, 2016
Messages
557
Reaction score
739
If our pick lands anywhere in the top 15, Grier and anybody that okay'd the Waddle trade should be removed.

I'm not sure the national narrative has caught on yet how bad a trade this was. It'll catch on soon when internal chatter within the organization begins to leak. People will want to save face. Flores and Tua will get a brunt of the heat. Grier will have to finally show the neck he's hidden in his turtle shell for the last 20 years. Jay Feely calling you out? That's very low.

Regardless of how the 49ers do, the extreme price we paid for a player like Waddle is an egregious misuse of resources. We clearly cannot utilize Waddle's skillset and even if we could was he worth 2 1's and a 3rd? These 1st round picks are an organization's top assets and we keep throwing them away. It was an all in move for a team more than one player away. Under Grier we continue to demonstrate tunnel vision.

We've had some truly horrendous trades in the last 20 years, so I can't say that this one is the worst one yet (which says a lot towards our mediocrity).

However, I do feel when you make that type of move you signal where you think this team is at. If you miss on that evaluation and show that in fact your team is much further behind, you've effectively signed your own termination papers. In any other line of business such careless risk management would get you fired.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,831
Reaction score
2,471
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
At the end of the day it’s compared to the SF pick that matters.

Like yes it’d be nice to have both, but it’s the swap that will really be the final nail in Grier’s coffin if we’re talking a 10 spot drop off or so.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,346
Reaction score
2,263
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Really ope he gets fired at this point. Grier has been working here with the phins for about 20+ years. Seems like that about how long we have sucked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom