Dolphins cut Foster, Ford and place Bowden on IR

That’s exactly what they did. So I assume there is no rule against it. He will be paid his full salary and will be able to receive treatment for his hamstring and be involved with the team in meetings but can’t practice with the team.



Once he is fully recovered from his injury, the Dolphins can release him or decide to keep him and continue to pay his salary. I would imagine what they decide to do with him once the hamstring heals will be determined by whether they think he can make the team in 2022.



With Fuller and Wilson being free agents after this season and depending on Parker and Grant’s production this coming season, I think they would like to keep Bowden around for 2022.