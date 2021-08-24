 Dolphins cut Foster, Ford and place Bowden on IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins cut Foster, Ford and place Bowden on IR

dolfan91 said:
According to Pro Football rumors. Miami has made some moves. Bowden placed on IR and will not play for Miami in 2021. Ford and Foster were cut.
That preserves Bowden on the team and opens a spot to keep another guy. Too bad it costs him the season though.
 
Yessir said:
Hiding Bowden on IR cuz they’re not ready to cut bait yet
Don't worry. He can always be our 3rd offensive coordinator next season if we really don't want to lose him. :chuckle:

Yeah, I'll catch hell for that one but I don't care. :p
 
SCOTTY said:
I'm not sure you can IR a guy for an entire year for a hammy
That’s exactly what they did. So I assume there is no rule against it. He will be paid his full salary and will be able to receive treatment for his hamstring and be involved with the team in meetings but can’t practice with the team.

Once he is fully recovered from his injury, the Dolphins can release him or decide to keep him and continue to pay his salary. I would imagine what they decide to do with him once the hamstring heals will be determined by whether they think he can make the team in 2022.

With Fuller and Wilson being free agents after this season and depending on Parker and Grant’s production this coming season, I think they would like to keep Bowden around for 2022.
 
Feverdream said:
Lol... I went 0-5 for on my cuts.
It appears they wanted to use the last preseason game to see which of the remaining WR‘s they want
to keep on the final 53. With all the WR’s on the roster, they needed to reduce that unit ASAP.
 
1972forever said:
That’s exactly what they did. So I assume there is no rule against it. He will be paid his full salary and will be able to receive treatment for his hamstring and be involved with the team in meetings but can’t practice with the team.

Once he is fully recovered from his injury, the Dolphins can release him or decide to keep him and continue to pay his salary. I would imagine what they decide to do with him once the hamstring heals will be determined by whether they think he can make the team in 2022.

With Fuller and Wilson being free agents after this season and depending on Parker and Grant’s production this coming season, I think they would like to keep Bowden around for 2022.
Exactly.
 
