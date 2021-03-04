Dolphins cutting Kyle Van Noy is team either playing checkers (bad) or chess (exciting)

What a steaming pile of dreck.



Since when is it bad form or a mistake to cut a player who didn't live up to expectations, regardless of when the deal was signed? Also, the deal was clearly structured with "better to end the relationship a year early than a year late" in mind and not a surprise to anyone it could go that direction.



The comments from KVN, post this news, indicate he was banking more on his relationship with Flores than on his play on the field.