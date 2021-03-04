 Dolphins cutting Kyle Van Noy is team either playing checkers (bad) or chess (exciting) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins cutting Kyle Van Noy is team either playing checkers (bad) or chess (exciting)

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

fin415

fin415

What a steaming pile of dreck.

Since when is it bad form or a mistake to cut a player who didn't live up to expectations, regardless of when the deal was signed? Also, the deal was clearly structured with "better to end the relationship a year early than a year late" in mind and not a surprise to anyone it could go that direction.

The comments from KVN, post this news, indicate he was banking more on his relationship with Flores than on his play on the field.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

fin415 said:
I'm wondering if his relationship with Flores might have been part of the reason...

Could it be that Flores thought Van Noy was a bit of a brown-noser?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Well, If there's on unit that has improve every year since Flo has been here it's defense. So, I'm going to give them room with whatever decision they make on that side of the ball.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
There's a few ways to look at it, but we won't have all the answers until after the draft.

Is Miami making room for a potential big trade like Watson? Is the $10 million essentially a trade for an equal talent on offense?

I thought Van Noy had a good year. He made some big plays, but Ginkel's development may have had something to do with it as well.

Will be interesting to see how all the pieces come together.
 
F

FinInYpsi

Another wrench is that cap space a year ago wasn't the premium it is now. The cap was expected to be something like $40m higher. But here we are and that extra $10m is worth a lot more when it's taking up a bigger percentage of the overall pie.
 
