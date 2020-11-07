Dolphins D - NFL Films

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,258
Reaction score
230
Absolutely loved watching this...

Rams Michael Brockers said, "It was a lot... It was a little crazy to look at 'cause I was like man this is crazy, they gonna keep 0 (Cover 0) on us like that.. To be honest with you, I've never seen that before that many times"

Loved that quote

So hyped to see our D against the Cards amazing offensive

 
A

Anvil35

Leave Users Titles Alone!!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 29, 2007
Messages
957
Reaction score
364
Location
Everywhere!
How many times have we heard Flo and Grier need to go!!!? And to have the D play like it has tells those folks that called for their removal that they are either impatient or they don't know what they are talking about!!!

Tomorrow will be another good test as we traditionally do not play well versus small scrambler, move-the-pocket types!!!
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,414
Reaction score
18,877
Anvil35 said:
How many times have we heard Flo and Grier need to go!!!? And to have the D play like it has tells those folks that called for their removal that they are either impatient or they don't know what they are talking about!!!

Tomorrow will be another good test as we traditionally do not play well versus small scrambler, move-the-pocket types!!!
Click to expand...
Truth is those folks ONLY chime in when the negativity meter is pegged

because love to bitch! Kinda weird. Some people really gravitate to the negative.

Probably out of some need to pump themselves up in comparison to coaches

and players that have 1000x the focus and character of their critics.

And of course mister Grier is a borderline divine being!

:lol:
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,258
Reaction score
230
From a schematic standpoint, when you look at those 1 v 1 matchups on the outside, couldn't a team just set up a simple bubble screen?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom