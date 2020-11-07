Dolphins D - NFL Films

Absolutely loved watching this...
Rams Michael Brockers said, "It was a lot... It was a little crazy to look at 'cause I was like man this is crazy, they gonna keep 0 (Cover 0) on us like that.. To be honest with you, I've never seen that before that many times"
Loved that quote
So hyped to see our D against the Cards amazing offensive
