Dolphins DB Need- A Closer Look

Many Phans do not see a need at DB believing we have two top CB's and that is simply not true. A press cover is the #1 position to make our D scheme work and we need one and have for a couple of years. Noah's position was not a bad pick but it has not worked. Consider:

X has proven greatness but not consistent, is now 29 and is a $24M cap hit next year and we have an out in 24 for $11M. He was great half of last year and all of 2020 but out most of 2019.

Jones has not worked out and is 30. Not bad but not worth the money at $18M a year. We have an out in 2023 for $14M.

Needham has worked well, is 26 and worth the $4M this year. His is a FA next year.

Unless Noah is resurrected, that's all we got. We do need help,
 
I would not be surprised if one of Miami's two first rounders next year are spent on a corner. That position is so important and Hiwad/Jones are getting up there.
 
There is no doubt we will be getting a 2nd tier Corner (Miami will not be over paying, but also unlike last few years, not bringing in mediocre talent), and will draft a corner with one of the early picks.

Unless X agrees to redo his contract to be more team friendly (Pretty doubtful), and/or Jones returns to being the shutdown Corner he was in Dallas, one or both will be gone soon, so Miami is aware they need to handle it.
 
Excellent points
 
