Dolphins' deals make Giants look silly for standing pat in 2018 NFL draft

It's relevant right now because the Miami Dolphins showed everyone Friday what a top-five pick can be worth in what is perceived as a strong NFL draft for quarterbacks. The Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 selection this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. That's quite the haul, one that gives Miami flexibility to make all kinds of corresponding moves. For instance, this one: The Dolphins then traded back up to No. 6 overall using some of the assets they had just obtained.Now the Dolphins can get their playmaker (or whichever non-quarterback they are targeting) this year after having collected more valuable draft resources. Good chance they get their target playmaker considering it would be an upset if three of the first five picks are not quarterbacks.