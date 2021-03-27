 Dolphins' deals make Giants look silly for standing pat in 2018 NFL draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins' deals make Giants look silly for standing pat in 2018 NFL draft

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,854
Reaction score
10,703
Location
Bahamas
Not an ESPN fan but shows we have a FO that knows what it is doing.



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman needed a reminder of his past indiscretions, Friday's action around the NFL should have done the trick.

Let's begin with this disclaimer (one that I've repeated countless times over the past three years): This has almost nothing to do with running back Saquon Barkley, a fabulous performer who plays a grueling position that has already taken its toll on his pro career. He just so happens to be the face behind a string of mistakes that have led us to this point, where the Giants have 15 wins and zero winning seasons over the past three years.
Click to expand...
It's relevant right now because the Miami Dolphins showed everyone Friday what a top-five pick can be worth in what is perceived as a strong NFL draft for quarterbacks. The Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 selection this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. That's quite the haul, one that gives Miami flexibility to make all kinds of corresponding moves. For instance, this one: The Dolphins then traded back up to No. 6 overall using some of the assets they had just obtained.

Now the Dolphins can get their playmaker (or whichever non-quarterback they are targeting) this year after having collected more valuable draft resources. Good chance they get their target playmaker considering it would be an upset if three of the first five picks are not quarterbacks.
Click to expand...



www.espn.com

Dolphins' deals make Giants look silly for standing pat in 2018 NFL draft

Miami's haul from trading the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 is the type of move the Giants should have tried with the No. 2 pick three years ago.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,185
Reaction score
2,563
Location
Trinidad
Fins deal makes all other teams look lazy.

Houston Texans should have a ritualistic burning of the phone that connects them to the Fins front office. They should never, ever take a call from us
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,854
Reaction score
10,703
Location
Bahamas
TrinidadDolfan said:
Fins deal makes all other teams look lazy.

Houston Texans should have a ritualistic burning of the phone that connects them to the Fins front office. They should never, ever take a call from us
Click to expand...
Bill O'Brien needs a statue at Hard Rock Stadium. Somewhere in the basement maybe.
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,863
Reaction score
726
Location
La Crosse, WI
The part of the move that I like the best is the confidence that the Phins will earn a late first round pick next year and it’s better to hold the 49ers first in 22 than our pick in 22
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom