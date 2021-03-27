andyahs
Not an ESPN fan but shows we have a FO that knows what it is doing.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman needed a reminder of his past indiscretions, Friday's action around the NFL should have done the trick.
Let's begin with this disclaimer (one that I've repeated countless times over the past three years): This has almost nothing to do with running back Saquon Barkley, a fabulous performer who plays a grueling position that has already taken its toll on his pro career. He just so happens to be the face behind a string of mistakes that have led us to this point, where the Giants have 15 wins and zero winning seasons over the past three years.
It's relevant right now because the Miami Dolphins showed everyone Friday what a top-five pick can be worth in what is perceived as a strong NFL draft for quarterbacks. The Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 12 selection this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. That's quite the haul, one that gives Miami flexibility to make all kinds of corresponding moves. For instance, this one: The Dolphins then traded back up to No. 6 overall using some of the assets they had just obtained.
Now the Dolphins can get their playmaker (or whichever non-quarterback they are targeting) this year after having collected more valuable draft resources. Good chance they get their target playmaker considering it would be an upset if three of the first five picks are not quarterbacks.
Dolphins' deals make Giants look silly for standing pat in 2018 NFL draft
Miami's haul from trading the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 is the type of move the Giants should have tried with the No. 2 pick three years ago.
www.espn.com