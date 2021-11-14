DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 172
- Reaction score
- 329
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins Defense Finally Showing Signs of Life - Miami Dolphins
One of the biggest disappointments of the season this year from the Miami Dolphins has been the regression of their defense. Last year, the Dolphins were a top-five defense, and they also led the league in turnovers and 3rd down defense, as well as one of the tops in points allowed. The Dolphins...
dolphinstalk.com