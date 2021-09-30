Dolphins Defense Now DFL In Third Down Conversion Percent Allowed

I might not have the numbers exactly right but they are close.

Last year the Dolphins D was # in the NFL in opponents third down conversion rate, allowing only 31% of third downs to be converted.

This year, the Dolphins D is DFL (dead effing last) in the NFL in opponents third down conversion rate, allowing a whopping 59% of third downs to be converted.

That is a staggering difference. A few thoughts:

-This is why the team has looked so bad. Football is a complimentary game, can't stay on the field on offense, can't get off the field on defense. That is a toxic combination

-Why the difference? Granted it is early, but not a pretty trend. My guess is the D is not that talented. One great player (Howard), a terrible front 7, and the secondary is asked to do too much. I think the Dolphins tried to compensate with scheme. They still have the highest blitz % in the NFL. I suspect last year they caught the NFL by surprise, and got a little lucky. So their statistics were better than their underlying talent. I think this year, the NFL has a ton of tape, and finally figured out their tendencies, and they have probably been a bit unlucky. Net/net the gap is bigger than the underlying talent. Last years #1 was higher than it should have been, this years last place lower than it should be. HOWEVER, sadly, this defense, after the rebuild, is still average at best. Heck at this point they are in the bottom 10 in the NFL in yards and points allowed.



Worrisome. Especially so when the offense stinks as well.