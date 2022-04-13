Dolphins Depth Chart plus a few questions...

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,097
- Reaction score
- 2,900
- Location
- SO CAL
Current posted Dolphins Depth Chart:
Some questions this depth chart creates are:
QB Tua and Bridgewater should team up to be a really good QB room. I'm excited to see Tua in action with a solid OL and WR's in front of him. Add a running attack that McDaniel has had everywhere hre's been and I think Tua has every chance to be great, not just good.
TE Long will likely have a larger role in our offense. I suspect he takes reps from Shaheen and Smythe this season.
FB will be fun to watch this year. Ingold should win out as our FB but Lovett is a really solid player and could surprise.
RB - I love Mostert, but I don't see us trying to force him in as a full season starter. I think his role will be as a change of pace player and when he's hot then we give him starter types of carries. Also - it's pretty well documented that I'm a Doaks fan. He reminds me of Shaun Alexander back in the day, and Doaks is our biggest RB. He can slam it inside and is a serious threat out of the backfield. He also showed some great pass pro blocking in the preseason last year. I think he makes our roster, but understand the doubters. My hope is he gets a long look this preseason. I think he'll be our 'Big Back" guy.
WR Sherfield is one of my favorite new players. I think his potential is great and expect him to make plays for us this year on Special teams and on our offense. Where does he fit? To me, he and Ced Wilson are battling for WR3, maybe along with Bowden.
OL I think Jackson at OG is over. He'll likely be our backup at both OT spots, with Armstead and Eich starting. Hunt stays at RG, Williams at LG. If you haven't seen the thread on Williams that I just posted recently, check it out. You'll be surprised this guy was available. He's played much better then what he gets credit for. Robert Jones will be perfect at OL7. He can play as a solid backup OG and OT on both sides. The only way I don't see him making the roster is if we trade him, which could happen. It's probably not popular to say, but I also see Jackson as a real candidate to get traded to a OT needy team.
DL Maybe our deepest position on the team. Looking better than good here.
LB This is our biggest need position IMO. I'm not happy with Roberts starting. I'm not happy with Baker playing out of position. Move Baker to the weakside Inside and find a legit MLB that can STAR for us in this defense. Right now I see this position as our Achilles heal.
CB What a great time to be a DOLFAN! Amazing room of DB's. X, Holland, Byron and Brandon, Rowe, and Needham! I also really like the potential of Trill Williams. This is probabally the season Iggy moves on from Miami.
Specials - I think Sanders will get his game back on the elite level, and Morstead is a true pro that should thrive in Miami. We added some really good special teams players that can really make this part of the game a real strength. IF they can make the roster. Crossen, Sherfield, Ingold, Lovett, Riley, Trill, Iggy, Redwine, and Fejedelem among others.
Some questions this depth chart creates are:
QB Tua and Bridgewater should team up to be a really good QB room. I'm excited to see Tua in action with a solid OL and WR's in front of him. Add a running attack that McDaniel has had everywhere hre's been and I think Tua has every chance to be great, not just good.
TE Long will likely have a larger role in our offense. I suspect he takes reps from Shaheen and Smythe this season.
FB will be fun to watch this year. Ingold should win out as our FB but Lovett is a really solid player and could surprise.
RB - I love Mostert, but I don't see us trying to force him in as a full season starter. I think his role will be as a change of pace player and when he's hot then we give him starter types of carries. Also - it's pretty well documented that I'm a Doaks fan. He reminds me of Shaun Alexander back in the day, and Doaks is our biggest RB. He can slam it inside and is a serious threat out of the backfield. He also showed some great pass pro blocking in the preseason last year. I think he makes our roster, but understand the doubters. My hope is he gets a long look this preseason. I think he'll be our 'Big Back" guy.
WR Sherfield is one of my favorite new players. I think his potential is great and expect him to make plays for us this year on Special teams and on our offense. Where does he fit? To me, he and Ced Wilson are battling for WR3, maybe along with Bowden.
OL I think Jackson at OG is over. He'll likely be our backup at both OT spots, with Armstead and Eich starting. Hunt stays at RG, Williams at LG. If you haven't seen the thread on Williams that I just posted recently, check it out. You'll be surprised this guy was available. He's played much better then what he gets credit for. Robert Jones will be perfect at OL7. He can play as a solid backup OG and OT on both sides. The only way I don't see him making the roster is if we trade him, which could happen. It's probably not popular to say, but I also see Jackson as a real candidate to get traded to a OT needy team.
DL Maybe our deepest position on the team. Looking better than good here.
LB This is our biggest need position IMO. I'm not happy with Roberts starting. I'm not happy with Baker playing out of position. Move Baker to the weakside Inside and find a legit MLB that can STAR for us in this defense. Right now I see this position as our Achilles heal.
CB What a great time to be a DOLFAN! Amazing room of DB's. X, Holland, Byron and Brandon, Rowe, and Needham! I also really like the potential of Trill Williams. This is probabally the season Iggy moves on from Miami.
Specials - I think Sanders will get his game back on the elite level, and Morstead is a true pro that should thrive in Miami. We added some really good special teams players that can really make this part of the game a real strength. IF they can make the roster. Crossen, Sherfield, Ingold, Lovett, Riley, Trill, Iggy, Redwine, and Fejedelem among others.
Last edited: