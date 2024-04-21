Dolphins draft board

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Let's rank prospects specifically for the Dolphins.
1 LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu PSU
Only 1st rd OL I think could handle starting at LG year 1 and transition into LT year two. I think Fautanu and Barton are iOLs only at the NFL level, Fuaga is RT only and Alt and Latham are OTs only. Fashanu has plenty of LT starting experience but is not too tall or stiff to play LG. Furthermore his athleticism, straight line speed and punch make me think he could do almost as good at LG as he would at LT.
1 LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu PSU
Only 1st rd OL I think could handle starting at LG year 1 and transition into LT year two. I think Fautanu and Barton are iOLs only at the NFL level, Fuaga is RT only and Alt and Latham are OTs only. Fashanu has plenty of LT starting experience but is not too tall or stiff to play LG. Furthermore his athleticism, straight line speed and punch make me think he could do almost as good at LG as he would at LT.
Last edited: