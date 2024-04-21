 Dolphins draft board | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins draft board

Let's rank prospects specifically for the Dolphins.

1 LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu PSU

Only 1st rd OL I think could handle starting at LG year 1 and transition into LT year two. I think Fautanu and Barton are iOLs only at the NFL level, Fuaga is RT only and Alt and Latham are OTs only. Fashanu has plenty of LT starting experience but is not too tall or stiff to play LG. Furthermore his athleticism, straight line speed and punch make me think he could do almost as good at LG as he would at LT.
 
2 WR Malik Nabers LSU

I like him better for us over Harrison due to his superior YAC ability.

3 WR Marvin Harrison Jr OSU

4 WR Romeo Odunze Wash
 
5 LT Joe Alt ND
Size reminds me of SF Trent Williams.

6 LT JC Latham Ala
Best OT prospect according to NFL.com by a lot.
 
7 Edge Dallas Turner Ala
What injured starters?

8 Edge Jared Verse FSU
I'm basically going on positional value to dictate these, can you tell?
 
9 WR Brian Thomas Jr LSU
I'm done hoping for EZ just to see Berrios get the 3rd most WR targets which were still very few. Hill is somewhat controversial and very expensive.

10 Laiatu Latu Edge UCLA
It's like little value clusters, short runs at positions and their value that make me pick these players. Not renewing a DT and RG we hit on after we spent high picks on really upsets me, LOL. Grier better sign whoever he picks here to a second contract, lol. Latu has an injury history and that pushes him here.
 
