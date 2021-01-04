 Dolphins draft -- no QBs, please | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins draft -- no QBs, please

Brumdog45

We've already gotten the obligatory "off with Tua's head we should draft a QB at 3" number of posts made, so I thought I'd start one for those who understand the reality of the situation -- so please, quarterbacks listed here for our top picks.

I love both Davonta Smith and Chase from LSU, but think we could trade back to 4 or 7 and get one of them.

NFL point value charts say the a trade of the #3 pick and our #86 pick is fair for their #4 and #36, In the case of Detroit, the chart suggests our #3 pick is equivalent to their #7, #39, and #71.

Jets could go QB but I honestly think they are going to go for Sewll.
 
SMadison29

It's a trade for a franchise QB so throw that chart out the window or feed it some steroids. At the very least it's worth 2 firsts, a second, & a something else.
 
Brumdog45

SMadison29 said:
It's a trade for a franchise QB so throw that chart out the window or feed it some steroids. At the very least it's worth 2 firsts, a second, & a something else.
Fields and Wilson are not slam dunk franchise quarterbacks.....and where the first round pick is that you get in return is important. Two late first round pick are of less value than #4 or #7.
 
