Dolphins draft -- no QBs, please

We've already gotten the obligatory "off with Tua's head we should draft a QB at 3" number of posts made, so I thought I'd start one for those who understand the reality of the situation -- so please, quarterbacks listed here for our top picks.



I love both Davonta Smith and Chase from LSU, but think we could trade back to 4 or 7 and get one of them.



NFL point value charts say the a trade of the #3 pick and our #86 pick is fair for their #4 and #36, In the case of Detroit, the chart suggests our #3 pick is equivalent to their #7, #39, and #71.



Jets could go QB but I honestly think they are going to go for Sewll.