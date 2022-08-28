Dolphins/Eagles Post Game Thoughts

dolfan91
Great game, solid play all around. Starters did what they were suppose to do, against 2nd stringers. Great win.
Extra special for me. I live in the Philly viewing area.Its weird that they would televise a murder
Tomorrow at 7am on NFLN.Where can I see a replay tonight? I had to miss it
You don't scheme in the pre-season.Somebody needs to do a deep dive on tonight’s running game. All of our backs found space and looked GOOD. Was it our scheme? Were the eagles playing down a team all game?
I think you got it right.Pros - everyone but preston
Cons - preston
It surprises me how well Kindley can move people around....and all of a sudden the OL looks a lots better and there are some tuff choices there as well.
However fat -- BIG Fish can play football and the dude consistently moves folks...
And Doakes! Geeze!