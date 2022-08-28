 Dolphins/Eagles Post Game Thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins/Eagles Post Game Thoughts

state06

state06

Jan 31, 2010
1,533
123
Lehigh Valley, PA
Somebody needs to do a deep dive on tonight’s running game. All of our backs found space and looked GOOD. Was it our scheme? Were the eagles playing down a team all game?
 
Ren

Ren

Mar 8, 2006
3,018
5,742
state06 said:
Somebody needs to do a deep dive on tonight’s running game. All of our backs found space and looked GOOD. Was it our scheme? Were the eagles playing down a team all game?
You don't scheme in the pre-season.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Sep 17, 2012
12,546
29,123
could be its own thread but

ZERO CHANCE we expose Skylar.

The dude just looks the real deal on multi levels.

What do we do?

But we can't expose the kid and we need to PROTECT as many non QBs on the 53.

IMO either Skylar somehow goes IR or we cut Teddy.

3 QBs with this roster seems a waste.
 
