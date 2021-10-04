Dolphins End Week 4 in Second Place of the AFC East

We still control our destiny, we need to get the W next weekend to get some momentum, and stay in contention.



I say we go DEFCOM-4, go all out and crush the crap out of the Bucs/Jags/Falcons (doable) the next few games to go into Buffalo in week 8 and fight the division. By the time, Tua shall be back to make everything right and get his revenge vs the Jills!!!!