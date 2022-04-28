Dolphins exercise 5th year option on Wilkins

DOLFANMIKE
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He is now signed through the 2023 season.
Dolphins exercise fifth-year option on Wilkins
