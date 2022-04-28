 Dolphins exercise 5th year option on Wilkins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins exercise 5th year option on Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. He is now signed through the 2023 season.
