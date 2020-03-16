Dolphins FA Tracker

meatpardle
Second String
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,107
- Reaction score
- 1,655
- Age
- 41
- Location
- UK
Did this last year and it seemed to work quite well...will update info and add links as and when (and repost when editing limit is reached).
Signings
T/G Ereck Flowers (WAS) 3yr/$30m Discussion thread | nfl.com profile
DE Shaq Lawson (BUF) 3yr/$30m Discussion thread | nfl.com profile
Dolphins FAs (the most high profile ones at least)
TE Clive Walford
C/G Evan Boehm
C Daniel Kilgore
DE John Jenkins
FS Walt Aikens
Rumoured targets
RB Melvin Gordon (LAC)
T Jack Conklin (TEN) signed with Cleveland 3yr/$42m ($30m guaranteed)
G Joe Thuney (NE) tagged by New England
G Barndon Sherff (WAS) tagged by Washington
G/C Graham Glasgow (DET) signed with Denver 4 yr/$44m ($26m guaranteed)
G/C Connor McGovern (DEN)
G/T Austin Peat (NO)
G/T Joe Haeg (IND)
G Quinton Spain (BUF) re-signed with Buffalo 3yr/$15m
C Ted Karras (NE)
DE/OLB Yannick Ngakoue (JAX) tagged by Jacksonville
DE/OLB Matt Judon (BAL) tagged by Baltimore
DE/OLB Bud Dupree (PIT) tagged by Pittsburgh
OLB Kyle van Noy (NE)
CB Byron Jones (DAL)
CB Brian Poole (NYJ)
CB Logan Ryan (TEN)
S Devin McCourty (NE) re-signed with New England 2yr/$23m
Signings
T/G Ereck Flowers (WAS) 3yr/$30m Discussion thread | nfl.com profile
DE Shaq Lawson (BUF) 3yr/$30m Discussion thread | nfl.com profile
Dolphins FAs (the most high profile ones at least)
TE Clive Walford
C/G Evan Boehm
C Daniel Kilgore
DE John Jenkins
FS Walt Aikens
Rumoured targets
RB Melvin Gordon (LAC)
T Jack Conklin (TEN) signed with Cleveland 3yr/$42m ($30m guaranteed)
G Joe Thuney (NE) tagged by New England
G Barndon Sherff (WAS) tagged by Washington
G/C Graham Glasgow (DET) signed with Denver 4 yr/$44m ($26m guaranteed)
G/C Connor McGovern (DEN)
G/T Austin Peat (NO)
G/T Joe Haeg (IND)
G Quinton Spain (BUF) re-signed with Buffalo 3yr/$15m
C Ted Karras (NE)
DE/OLB Yannick Ngakoue (JAX) tagged by Jacksonville
DE/OLB Matt Judon (BAL) tagged by Baltimore
DE/OLB Bud Dupree (PIT) tagged by Pittsburgh
OLB Kyle van Noy (NE)
CB Byron Jones (DAL)
CB Brian Poole (NYJ)
CB Logan Ryan (TEN)
S Devin McCourty (NE) re-signed with New England 2yr/$23m
Last edited: