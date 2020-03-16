Dolphins FA Tracker

meatpardle

meatpardle

Did this last year and it seemed to work quite well...will update info and add links as and when (and repost when editing limit is reached).


Signings

T/G Ereck Flowers (WAS) 3yr/$30m Discussion thread | nfl.com profile

DE Shaq Lawson (BUF) 3yr/$30m Discussion thread | nfl.com profile


Dolphins FAs (the most high profile ones at least)

TE Clive Walford

C/G Evan Boehm

C Daniel Kilgore

DE John Jenkins

FS Walt Aikens


Rumoured targets

RB Melvin Gordon (LAC)

T Jack Conklin (TEN) signed with Cleveland 3yr/$42m ($30m guaranteed)

G Joe Thuney (NE) tagged by New England

G Barndon Sherff (WAS) tagged by Washington

G/C Graham Glasgow (DET) signed with Denver 4 yr/$44m ($26m guaranteed)

G/C Connor McGovern (DEN)

G/T Austin Peat (NO)

G/T Joe Haeg (IND)

G Quinton Spain (BUF) re-signed with Buffalo 3yr/$15m

C Ted Karras (NE)

DE/OLB Yannick Ngakoue (JAX) tagged by Jacksonville

DE/OLB Matt Judon (BAL) tagged by Baltimore

DE/OLB Bud Dupree (PIT) tagged by Pittsburgh

OLB Kyle van Noy (NE)

CB Byron Jones (DAL)

CB Brian Poole (NYJ)

CB Logan Ryan (TEN)

S Devin McCourty (NE) re-signed with New England 2yr/$23m
 
Ikema

Ikema

meatpardle said:
Updated, Conklin gone to Cleveland.
I am actually okay with this in my opinion is shortcoming in pass protection and price tag merits of drafting this position this year. Could you imagine if we do draft Tua Conklin protecting his blindside? Oh yeah he doesn't fit with the penalties either.
 
meatpardle said:
Great job meat! Thanks for doing it. Not sure if you want to remove Kilgore since he was released. :shrug:
 
meatpardle said:
Thanks for posting Meat!
 
"FitzMagic" said:
We couldn’t beat that deal for Conklin? I mean I get smart deals but that is not overpaying. Maybe guaranteed $ was too much.
Right? thought the same as did some of my buddies. We could have had him if we had wanted him.
 
