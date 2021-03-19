Dolphins fan from WV

Greetings all!



I can't remember how or when I became a Dolphins fan, but I found an old photo of myself, wearing Dolphins' clothes when I was 2 or 3 years old. I didn't really start following the Dolphins until 2005 and became a fan since. My favorite player is Ricky Williams and my favorite Miami Dolphins game (during my time) is going up against Brett Favre and the Jets to win the AFC East division in 2008. I always wanted to look for a great Dolphins' forum and I came across this one and can't wait for the new season to watch games with you all. Other sports I enjoy are MLB (Braves), college sports (WVU), NASCAR (although my guy retired, I watch every once and a while), and NBA (although I'm not really hardcore, Lakers). My sports teams are all over the place.



Looking forward to chatting with you all about the best football team (and the only team to go undefeated) in the NFL. Cheers