Dolphins fans excited about 2022? Saturday's practice reveals rare optimism in the fanbase.

Dolphins fans energized with exciting open practice Saturday Some highlights and views from the day.

Miami Dolphin's fans were rocking the house at Saturday's practice with an undeniable optimism not shared among the fan base for decades. Dolphins fans were loud, proud and excited!"The Miami Dolphins organization is entering a special celebration season, honoring its 1972 perfect team’s 50th anniversary this year. In a welcomed coincidence, the 2022 season in South Florida is also welcoming a new era of Dolphins football.""New coach Mike McDaniel has seemingly brought a new culture. Players have been able to let their personalities show, and this could translate into better success on the field."