Dolphins FO not afraid to adapt to new info, IMO.

I think, to some, that might accentuate their actions that may seem to be 'mistakes'.

I think that their actions reveal that theyre aware of their mistakes.

Id rather have a FO that can look at the newest information and act on it, then avoid doing thatbso as not to admit mistakes, or new opportunities that come to light.



For example. Adam Shaheen: I feel like the guy is just getting started and has talent. I feel the same way about Durham Smythe.

So, it's easy to look at these 2 guys and say "Why would you mess with a really nice TE room? I mean, I, and many of us, literally said that yesterday.

Miami invested a pick in acquiring Shaheen. Are we going to waste that?!?



Well, the Dolphins met a sexy beast at the Sr Bowl named Hunter Long and fell in love. They prolly figured, 'oh wharever, he'll be gone long before we're in a position to smartly draft him without a stupid amount of reaching involved. He'll go in the 2nd rnd most likely. "



Well, he fell and we caught him. That was the 'new information' that came to light'.

Would we really have them say this?

"We have a chance to draft who we feel is an amazing talent; in many years he's TE1 of the whole draft, but we need a RB" ?!?



Does this realistically soil a relationship with a guy like Shaheen who we feel might be a lesser talent? Maybe.

Right now we have a chance to, we believe, make our offense much more versatile and dangerous and we feel it fell in our lap.



Anyway, I like the spirit of competing that way as a FO.



If he's not a good player then that gets to poor evaluation and that's a firable offense just like running slow is a firable offense for a DB. Nothing personal, but you cant miss that stuff. Ya gotta go.