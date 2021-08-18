Dolphins front office offensive line evaluation sucks

"The Emperor has no clothes "



I'll be the first to say it Our OL evaluation is a Joke......Know this is going to get manys panties in a wad but feel it must be said out right, no matter how well I actually like the other areas of development.



Reasoning is clear (IMO)



plus Nows the time



Defense backfield READY to dominate Jones and X there ( how much longer, Also McKinney) initial cheap rookie contracts in effect to pay these guys and down the road won't be available.....



Defensive Line READY should be obvious



WR's Top shelf READY Fuller$$$ pk #1 Waddle, Wilson Parker etc....



RB core READY with average to quality line formidable



We are on the edge of having a real quality scarry team....We're almost there



And this dicking around with the so called quality picks and acquisitions of many hasbeen FA's. (ex. Greg Little)

OL looks to be the area of truly holding back this team. Their OL importants seems nonexisitent and money spent on improvement piss poor. Like I said a few months ago OL is our biggest weakness...



OK let the true fans yap and make unfactual deductions and ignore whats been playing out RIGHT IN FRONT OF ALL OF US for this season, last season, .season before ( this staff) but truthfully back since Wanny's days....



Grip at my post all you want and we will see in a few months just how wrong or right I am.

Expressing this now actually because of love for my team and wanting them to be the best they can NOW though should have started beginning of FA....