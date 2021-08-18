 Dolphins front office offensive line evaluation sucks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins front office offensive line evaluation sucks

cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,752
Reaction score
1,294
"The Emperor has no clothes "

I'll be the first to say it Our OL evaluation is a Joke......Know this is going to get manys panties in a wad but feel it must be said out right, no matter how well I actually like the other areas of development.

Reasoning is clear (IMO)

plus Nows the time

Defense backfield READY to dominate Jones and X there ( how much longer, Also McKinney) initial cheap rookie contracts in effect to pay these guys and down the road won't be available.....

Defensive Line READY should be obvious

WR's Top shelf READY Fuller$$$ pk #1 Waddle, Wilson Parker etc....

RB core READY with average to quality line formidable

We are on the edge of having a real quality scarry team....We're almost there

And this dicking around with the so called quality picks and acquisitions of many hasbeen FA's. (ex. Greg Little)
OL looks to be the area of truly holding back this team. Their OL importants seems nonexisitent and money spent on improvement piss poor. Like I said a few months ago OL is our biggest weakness...

OK let the true fans yap and make unfactual deductions and ignore whats been playing out RIGHT IN FRONT OF ALL OF US for this season, last season, .season before ( this staff) but truthfully back since Wanny's days....

Grip at my post all you want and we will see in a few months just how wrong or right I am.
Expressing this now actually because of love for my team and wanting them to be the best they can NOW though should have started beginning of FA....
 
W

WSE

Starter
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,361
Reaction score
307
I don’t think anybody could legitimately argue this. We keep investing heavily at the position with little to show for it.

That is scouting and coaching.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
13,630
Reaction score
16,815
Location
Bahamas
How many oline threads can one forum come up with before a real game even gets played?
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,752
Reaction score
1,294
Half azz concern with the OL by Organization is mind boggling....
WSE said:
I don’t think anybody could legitimately argue this. We keep investing heavily at the position with little to show for it.

That is scouting and coaching.
Click to expand...

Niether you or me know to what extent it is scouting and coaching. So that staement possibly being true has no factual knowledge of credibility.

FO's pick do and are proof. FA's Skura, Fluker, a 3 day head case Greg Little ...Christ

Rookie contracts on 80% of line, and add Dieter what 1 mil. where else have they skimpted out of under 2-3 million for player in any other area.

It just doesn't make any sense.

It's quality Players bypassed #1 ! and passing the quality in the draft, to were we'll probably be in the same boat next year...( what making it 21 Years)
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
15,967
Reaction score
11,289
Location
New Jersey
cuzinvinny said:
Half azz concern with the OL by Organization is mind boggling....


Niether you or me know to what extent it is scouting and coaching. So that staement possibly being true has no factual knowledge of credibility.

FO's pick do and are proof. FA's Skura, Fluker, a 3 day head case Greg Little ...Christ

Rookie contracts on 80% of line, and add Dieter what 1 mil. where else have they skimpted out of under 2-3 million for player in any other area.

It just doesn't make any sense.

It's quality Players bypassed #1 ! and passing the quality in the draft, to were we'll probably be in the same boat next year...( what making it 21 Years)
Click to expand...
Trying to follow. Are you saying we’ve gone too cheap in FA? When we sign high priced guys like Fat Albert it doesn’t work either.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,667
Reaction score
4,504
Location
Miami
This oline is young needs time to season but yeah Chris Grier wouldn't know a good lineman if it fell onto his lap wearing a gas mask. Oh wait ... At least he knew that
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Starter
Joined
May 27, 2011
Messages
2,752
Reaction score
1,294
royalshank said:
Trying to follow. Are you saying we’ve gone too cheap in FA? When we sign high priced guys like Fat Albert it doesn’t work either.
Click to expand...
Come on, Think, you know what that is ?

So Fat Albert didn't work for that team with many holes going nowhere anyway.
So you saying we should never sign a Quality OL man especially with a team possibly only needing a good to very good OL player to actually achieve something beyond the mediocre we all lived with.

Is that all you guys got to bring to the table, because if so its just a waste of time..
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
15,967
Reaction score
11,289
Location
New Jersey
cuzinvinny said:
LMAO

Actually hitting the Bottle after the post....Serving a much better purpose..
Click to expand...
I hear you, bro. We could fill a 53 man roster w all of the failed o-linemen drafted or signed over the last 15 years or so. And we’d probably need to stash another bunch on the practice squad before they got plucked by by the Florida state government to serve as cheap traffic cones at highway construction sites.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
15,967
Reaction score
11,289
Location
New Jersey
cuzinvinny said:
Come on, Think, you know what that is ?

So Fat Albert didn't work for that team with many holes going nowhere anyway.
So you saying we should never sign a Quality OL man especially with a team possibly only needing a good to very good OL player to actually achieve something beyond the mediocre we all live with.

Is that all you guys got to bring to the table, because if so its just a waste of time..
Click to expand...
No not at all - saying even when we are ready to dish out big $ our incompetence in this area has us signing the wrong guys. We can’t draft and develop linemen. I’m all for trying the tier 1 FA route again. I just won’t be surprised when we get Mushmouth and Jughead instead of actual probowl level play out of the guys we pay 💰 to. I’m so down on the FO’s ability to solve this problem.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
15,967
Reaction score
11,289
Location
New Jersey
Let’s see how long we can keep this going. Name a bust that we drafted or signed over the last 20 years on the o-line. Everyone play. We’ll count them up at the end.

I’ll start: Dallas Thomas
 
