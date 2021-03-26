Dolphins get a Free Agent "Bargain" on WR Fuller

DOLFANMIKE
Great article here on the deal Miami signed Fuller to compared to the other top WR's in Free Agency.
The numbers:
But even for getting Fuller on a one-year deal, the Miami Dolphins have to be thrilled by the economics of their agreement with the former Houston Texan.
Fuller’s deal is for a base salary of $10.63M for the upcoming season; a figure that marks him as the fifth highest annual average salary of the contracts handed out this offseason at the wide receiver position. The receivers in front of him:
Recent WR deals suggest Dolphins got a steal with Will Fuller signing
The Miami Dolphins’ big free agent signing of 2021, wide receiver Will Fuller, is not currently scheduled to play in Miami for an extended period of time. He signed a one-year contract last w…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
- Kenny Golladay – $18M per season
- Corey Davis – $12.5M per season
- Curtis Samuel – $11.5M per season
- Nelson Agholor – $11M per season