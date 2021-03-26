 Dolphins get a Free Agent "Bargain" on WR Fuller | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins get a Free Agent "Bargain" on WR Fuller

Great article here on the deal Miami signed Fuller to compared to the other top WR's in Free Agency.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Recent WR deals suggest Dolphins got a steal with Will Fuller signing

The Miami Dolphins’ big free agent signing of 2021, wide receiver Will Fuller, is not currently scheduled to play in Miami for an extended period of time. He signed a one-year contract last w…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com
The numbers:
But even for getting Fuller on a one-year deal, the Miami Dolphins have to be thrilled by the economics of their agreement with the former Houston Texan.

Fuller’s deal is for a base salary of $10.63M for the upcoming season; a figure that marks him as the fifth highest annual average salary of the contracts handed out this offseason at the wide receiver position. The receivers in front of him:

  • Kenny Golladay – $18M per season
  • Corey Davis – $12.5M per season
  • Curtis Samuel – $11.5M per season
  • Nelson Agholor – $11M per season
Kudos to GM Chris Grier!
 
All depends on how many games he plays next season. If we only get 8 games out of him and the others get through the full season then he's the most expensive of the bunch. Injuries is the big knock on Fuller, hopefully that's in his past, if so we'll for sure be looking to lock him up long term after the season's over.
 
