Dolphins give Vince Biegel/Matt Haack original-round tender

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

apple.news

Dolphins give Vince Biegel original-round tender — NBC Sports

The Dolphins gave linebacker Vince Biegel the original-round restricted tender, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It’s worth $2.132 million. The Packers made Biegel a fourth-round choice in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list. In 2018, Biegel...
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

I never heard of an original rd tender. The article didn't really explain it. Anyone able to tell me what exactly this designation means? Thanks
 
Danny

Danny

Vince Biegel LB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins used original-round restricted tender on LB Vince Biegel.

The tender is worth $2.132 million. The Packers drafted Biegel in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He started 10 games for the Dolphins in 2019, racking up 2.5 sacks and 59 tackles along the way. PFF graded Biegel as the league's No. 42 edge defender among 123 qualified players.

Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Mar 14, 2020, 4:00 PM ET
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Danny said:

Vince Biegel LB, Miami Dolphins


Dolphins used original-round restricted tender on LB Vince Biegel.

The tender is worth $2.132 million. The Packers drafted Biegel in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He started 10 games for the Dolphins in 2019, racking up 2.5 sacks and 59 tackles along the way. PFF graded Biegel as the league's No. 42 edge defender among 123 qualified players.

Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Mar 14, 2020, 4:00 PM ET
Danny does it mean any team that signs him we get thier 4th?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Russ57 said:
Player has right to negotiate with other teams. Dolphins can choose to match offer and retain player. If they decide not to match the offer they get a draft pick in the "original round" he was drafted.
Makes sense thank you
 
Travis34

Travis34

mrhankey81701 said:
Makes sense. Probably enough to scare teams off from signing him.
Yep. I like it. Lets us match an offer and if not, we can get a pick in an area of the draft we're lacking in.

Probably a better pass rusher / role player at least than anyone we find in that round.
 
dahlmarino

dahlmarino

It means that any team that wants him has to be willing to make an offer we can’t march AND give us a 4th. I think that’s good enough protection to keep him at this point.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

I like this move. I’d like to keep him as he was a decent starter. But it’s nice to get something out of it if he goes on to sign with another team.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

Yea we had a discussion in VIP chat a day or 2 ago that discussed the tender levels here on Biegel.

Most were comfortable putting a 2nd round tender on him for the extra million just to add some insurance as he may literally be our best pass rusher right now.

I prefer the Miami approach. He was a solid player for us last year and may ultimately get extended . . . But if Miami EVER expects to turn around their draft woes, they need to have the confidence that they can replace a Vince Biegel in the 4th round of any draft . . . And basically get that new player at the same cost as Biegel, but over the course of 4 years instead of the 1 year 2nd round tender offer.

I like it. No more panicky Kiko Alonso moves on the tender. I would like him to stick but I am good if a team attempts to sign and we don't match it
 
