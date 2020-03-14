Dolphins give Vince Biegel/Matt Haack original-round tender

Yea we had a discussion in VIP chat a day or 2 ago that discussed the tender levels here on Biegel.



Most were comfortable putting a 2nd round tender on him for the extra million just to add some insurance as he may literally be our best pass rusher right now.



I prefer the Miami approach. He was a solid player for us last year and may ultimately get extended . . . But if Miami EVER expects to turn around their draft woes, they need to have the confidence that they can replace a Vince Biegel in the 4th round of any draft . . . And basically get that new player at the same cost as Biegel, but over the course of 4 years instead of the 1 year 2nd round tender offer.



I like it. No more panicky Kiko Alonso moves on the tender. I would like him to stick but I am good if a team attempts to sign and we don't match it