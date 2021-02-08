Dolphins has one less team to worry about

I mentioned this in SB thread.

I don't mind who win SB as long as Dolphins is not in it. I just want to see a good tight game.



That being said, I am pullng for TB. I want Brady to show me Belichick is nothing but an below average coach, and a cheater to boot. He won nothing before and after Brady. Inserting Newton was a terrible coaching decision.



Now the game is all but over. TB and Brady won. Prove to me and the nation that Belichick was only riding the coattail of Brady.

In the other word, as a dolphins fan, we don't have to worry about NE for a long time.