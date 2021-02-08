 Dolphins has one less team to worry about | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins has one less team to worry about

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,392
Reaction score
1,435
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
I mentioned this in SB thread.
I don't mind who win SB as long as Dolphins is not in it. I just want to see a good tight game.

That being said, I am pullng for TB. I want Brady to show me Belichick is nothing but an below average coach, and a cheater to boot. He won nothing before and after Brady. Inserting Newton was a terrible coaching decision.

Now the game is all but over. TB and Brady won. Prove to me and the nation that Belichick was only riding the coattail of Brady.
In the other word, as a dolphins fan, we don't have to worry about NE for a long time.
 
Last edited:
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
41,257
Reaction score
6,286
Location
Northern Virginia
Maybe not. But Buffalo is now almost elite and the Jets may get Watson. The not winning in Miami may continue.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,085
Reaction score
1,659
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Gotta agree, and that’s why I’ve been saying we need to get Watson, IFFFF possible.

NFL is a QB driven league, it’s that simple.

QB above all else, until you have a great to elite guy there, you are wasting your time. That’s why guys like Stafford, Carr, Darnold, Geoff etc are available.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,392
Reaction score
1,435
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
DuderinoN703 said:
Maybe not. But Buffalo is now almost elite and the Jets may get Watson. The not winning in Miami may continue.
Click to expand...
Not concern about Watson going to the Jets. They don't have a defense, and they are a dysfunctional franchise just like Hou.

NY will ruin Watson just like they did to Donald.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,871
Reaction score
1,307
Michael Scott said:
Never calling him "GOAT Mahomes" again

What a flat out despicable performance
Click to expand...
To be fair, he basically had second string offensive linemen blocking for him against probably the best front 7 in the NFL. But, it wasn’t a good result
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,168
Reaction score
24,219
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
39wildman said:
K.c done nfl will figure them out now
Click to expand...

33c35bf9bea45ddaeaa0edcbaa179a9a.jpg


Yeah and the NFL figured out the Pats after the Giants beat them.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Tua/Smitty 2021
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
6,487
Reaction score
7,983
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Kyndig said:
To be fair, he basically had second string offensive linemen blocking for him against probably the best front 7 in the NFL. But, it wasn’t a good result
Click to expand...

I hear ya, but gotta keep it consistent with how we as Dolphins fans assess the QB position. The Dolphins way is to throw all of those things out and put it solely on the QB.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,871
Reaction score
1,307
Michael Scott said:
I hear ya, but gotta keep it consistent with how we as Dolphins fans assess the QB position.
Click to expand...
There ain’t but two other teams who wouldn’t jump at the chance to swap their starting QB with Mahomes. Maybe Tampa and Green Bay would be the only ones. And even they would have to think about it. But I know what you mean about our QB starved fan base.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom