Dolphins have an 88% chance to make the playoffs as of Dec. 28th at 7:00 AM

Digital said:



Dolphins are in if ANY of these things happen:

A) Dolphins Win, OR

B) Baltimore Loses, OR

C) Cleveland Loses, OR

D) Indianapolis Loses





Fins Up!



Not trying to be pessimistic very happy about the victory over the Raiders and with all the other games unfolding the way they did to increase our chances.With that being said, There’s no way the Colts are losing to Jacksonville. There is a slim to no chance that Baltimore loses to Cincinnati. Obviously we need to beat Buffalo or have Pitt. beat Cleveland.Our playoff chances did increase significantly but still very thin margin for error exists. Basically, we went from having to win to get in the playoffs to still possibly losing and getting in. I’ll take it but there’s no way Jacksonville‘s beating the Colts! And the same goes for Bengals beating Baltimore.Goooo Dolphins!!! Goooo Steelers!!!