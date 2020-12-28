 Dolphins have an 88% chance to make the playoffs as of Dec. 28th at 7:00 AM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins have an 88% chance to make the playoffs as of Dec. 28th at 7:00 AM

According to the video below, the Dolphins have an 88% chance (best chance) to secure a wildcard spot.

Dolphins are in if ANY of these things happen:
A) Dolphins Win, OR
B) Baltimore Loses, OR
C) Cleveland Loses, OR
D) Indianapolis Loses


Fins Up!

Last edited:
I don't see the Colts losing to the Jags or the Ravens losing to the Bengals.

The odds are also against us beating Buffalo.

The only game going in our favor is the Steelers beating the Browns.

But "any given Sunday," and we'd need 4 games to go against us to be left out.

Feel like my brain is going to explode keeping track of our playoff hopes and our draft pick next week.

Hope the Fins make one of those simple and beat the damn Bills.
 
Digital said:
Dolphins are in if ANY of these things happen:

A) Dolphins Win, OR
B) Baltimore Loses, OR
C) Cleveland Loses, OR
D) Indianapolis Loses

Dolphins are in if ANY of these things happen:
A) Dolphins Win, OR
B) Baltimore Loses, OR
C) Cleveland Loses, OR
D) Indianapolis Loses


Fins Up!

:ffic: 🏈 :fh
Not trying to be pessimistic very happy about the victory over the Raiders and with all the other games unfolding the way they did to increase our chances.

With that being said, There’s no way the Colts are losing to Jacksonville. There is a slim to no chance that Baltimore loses to Cincinnati. Obviously we need to beat Buffalo or have Pitt. beat Cleveland.

Our playoff chances did increase significantly but still very thin margin for error exists. Basically, we went from having to win to get in the playoffs to still possibly losing and getting in. I’ll take it but there’s no way Jacksonville‘s beating the Colts! And the same goes for Bengals beating Baltimore.

Goooo Dolphins!!! Goooo Steelers!!!
 
Adam First

I think the Browns are gonna do the Browns thing and choke away their chance at the playoffs, since Pittsburgh will be playing for the #2 seed and a chance for two home games. That seems to be our most reasonable in if the Dolphins can't beat the Bills.
 
Digital said:
Dolphins are in if ANY of these things happen:

A) Dolphins Win, OR
B) Baltimore Loses, OR
C) Cleveland Loses, OR
D) Indianapolis Loses

Dolphins are in if ANY of these things happen:
A) Dolphins Win, OR
B) Baltimore Loses, OR
C) Cleveland Loses, OR
D) Indianapolis Loses


Fins Up!

:ffic: 🏈 :fh
Yeah but there's only a 50% chance of that happening....lol
 
SQuinn17 said:
What does Pitt have to play for next week? Anything?
yes, they haven't been playing well till the 2nd half yesterday so they need to keep it going. Plus they always want to beat the browns.
 
